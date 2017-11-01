Fiji Time: 8:46 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Squash trials begins

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Update: 1:44PM SQUASH Fiji will be having their second trials to select their athletes for the 2018 Commonwealth Games from November 1-4, at Northern Club, Lautoka.

Manager Dinesh Narayan said they decided to hold the trials in Lautoka because they wanted to give all their affiliated clubs a chance to be part of the National selection process.

"Also it gives the Western based squash players and supporters an opportunity to see their future national representatives in action," he said.

Mens: Lautoka: Justin Ho , Romit Meghji , Nadi: Kurk Cheer-Simpson, Fonmanu Rigamoto, Sefeti Rigamoto,Daniel Fong, Stephen Henry, Suva: Sailesh Pala, Savusavu: Tige Young.

Ladies: Suva: Linda Barton, Savusavu: Makita Tusega, Nadi: Alison Yee, Ruth Pickering, Robyn Samisoni, Samantafa Samisoni








