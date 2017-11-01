French Republic envoy presents letter of credence

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konusi Konrote presents a gift to the Ambassador of the French Republic Sujiro Seam. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:33PM THE new resident Ambassador of the French Republic, Sujiro Seam yesterday presented his letter of credence to the President Jioji Konrote.

Mr Seam who is 20 year veteran of the diplomatic service served in Paris at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Brussels at the European Commission and the French Permanent Representation to the European Union and in Houston, USA at the French Consulate.

The ambassador who is based in Suva was accompanied by his wife Jane Seam and is accredited to Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu.

Mr Konrote also received credentials from the non-resident Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Ahmad Salem Alwehaib yesterday.