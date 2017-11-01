Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 1 November

COP23: Secretariat briefs Fiji PM

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Update: 1:20PM INCOMING COP23 president and Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was briefed by senior officials from both the COP23 Secretariat and Government on the logistics prepared for Fiji?s presidency in Bonn, Germany.

According to a Government statement, Mr Bainimarama who visited the site for this year's COP at the World Conference Centre in Bonn was impressed with the preparations that had been undertaken for COP23 - the largest ongoing UN negotiations on climate change.

He also inspected the Fijian ocean-going canoe or 'drua' located in the main hall in the conference centre.

COP23 officially begins on November 6.








