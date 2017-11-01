Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Workshop to be build capacity on strengthening environment

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Update: 11:47AM WITH natural disasters occurring more frequently, there is a great need for respective stakeholders to be build capacity on strengthening environment responsibility in terms of recovery.

And in strengthening environment the WWF-Pacific in partnership with WWF US will be holding a three day workshop at the Holiday Inn that begins today. 

The Green Recovery and Reconstruction Toolkit (GRRT) workshop which will be conducted by WWF US Senior Director of Environment and Disaster Management, Anita van Breda, is tailored at ensuring NGOs, CSOs and Government stakeholders are up-skilled in environment impact assessments and recovery.

Participants that will be part of the workshop over the next three days include WWF-Pacific, NDMO, Red Cross Fiji, Save the Children, Commissioner Northern, Fiji Disabled Persons Federation, Pacific Disability Forum, Fiji Council of Disabled Persons and Australian Embassy.

Topics that will be covered will focus on environmental impact assessments, materials and supply, livelihoods, and disaster risk reduction.








