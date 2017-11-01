Workshop to be build capacity on strengthening environment

Update: 11:47AM WITH natural disasters occurring more frequently, there is a great need for respective stakeholders to be build capacity on strengthening environment responsibility in terms of recovery.
And in strengthening environment the WWF-Pacific in
partnership with WWF US will be holding a three day workshop at the Holiday Inn
that begins today.
The Green Recovery and Reconstruction Toolkit (GRRT)
workshop which will be conducted by WWF US Senior Director of Environment and
Disaster Management, Anita van Breda, is tailored at ensuring NGOs, CSOs and
Government stakeholders are up-skilled in environment impact assessments and
recovery.
Participants that will be part of the workshop over the next
three days include WWF-Pacific, NDMO, Red Cross Fiji, Save the Children,
Commissioner Northern, Fiji Disabled Persons Federation, Pacific Disability
Forum, Fiji Council of Disabled Persons and Australian Embassy.
Topics that will be covered will focus on environmental
impact assessments, materials and supply, livelihoods, and disaster risk
reduction.