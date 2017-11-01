Fiji registers 5.7 mag earthquake

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred before midday today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:39AM A 5.7 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this morning within the Fiji region.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department reported that the seismic activity occurred at a depth of 10km at 11:03am.

The location of the offshore earthquake was registered at 91km Southwest from Levukaidaku, Matuku; 115km Southeast from Vacalea, Kadavu and 197km Southeast from Suva, Fiji.

The department assured that the moderate size earthquake posed no immediate threat to the region.

However, it stated it would keep monitoring for any further updates.