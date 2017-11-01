Fiji registers 5.7 mag earthquake

Update: 11:39AM A 5.7 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this morning within the Fiji region.
The Seismology Unit of
Fiji's Mineral Resources department reported that the seismic activity occurred
at a depth of 10km at 11:03am.
The location of the
offshore earthquake was registered at 91km Southwest from Levukaidaku, Matuku; 115km
Southeast from Vacalea, Kadavu and 197km Southeast from Suva, Fiji.
The department assured
that the moderate size earthquake posed no immediate threat to the region.
However, it stated it
would keep monitoring for any further updates.