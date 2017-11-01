Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Fiji registers 5.7 mag earthquake

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Update: 11:39AM A 5.7 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this morning within the Fiji region.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department reported that the seismic activity occurred at a depth of 10km at 11:03am.

The location of the offshore earthquake was registered at 91km Southwest from Levukaidaku, Matuku; 115km Southeast from Vacalea, Kadavu and 197km Southeast from Suva, Fiji.

The department assured that the moderate size earthquake posed no immediate threat to the region.

However, it stated it would keep monitoring for any further updates.








