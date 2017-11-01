Fiji Time: 8:46 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Trial date set

Litia Cava
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

THE trial date for former diplomat and Registrar of the University of Fiji, Kamlesh Arya, has been set from February 2 to March 1, 2019.

Mr Arya, who was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza yesterday.

The matter has been adjourned until March 26, next year for mention.

The alleged offences took place between January 1 and December 31 in 2014 while Mr Arya was employed as the Registrar of the University of Fiji and while acting as the school manager for Bhawani Dayal Memorial Primary School.

It is alleged that between the said periods, Mr Arya did arbitrary acts for gain in abuse of the authority of his office, authorised loans amounting to $116,500 from the Free Education Grant provided by the Ministry of Education to Bhawani Dayal Memorial Primary School.

He is alleged to have dishonestly caused a risk of loss to the school by authorising the Free Education Grants as loans.

