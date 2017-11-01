Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Holy Ghost prompts victim's confession

Litia Cava
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

THE second prosecution witness in the trial of the four men who allegedly raped a boy told the court that the victim said the Holy Ghost prompted him to confess the alleged incident to her.

During cross-examination by defence lawyer Nemani Tuifagalele yesterday, the witness said the victim was part of a prayer group which was established by her and her husband.

She said after their prayer meeting on a Sunday night last year, the victim walked up to her and told her of the alleged incident. The witness said she then asked the victim to tell her the whole story.

She said the victim said the four accused person's had forced him to perform a sexual act on each one of them.

She said none of the four accused person's family were part of the prayer group but she had nothing against the four.

The woman said she was only against them because what they had allegedly done to the 13-year-old boy was wrong.

The four men are charged with one count of rape each.

The offence was allegedly committed at a village in Tailevu in November 2015 and January and March last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62820.6092
JPY 55.973952.9739
GBP 0.36560.3576
EUR 0.41840.4064
NZD 0.71780.6848
AUD 0.63960.6146
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Down, not out
  2. Holy Ghost prompts victim's confession
  3. Dry, thirsty land
  4. Durga Deo retires
  5. Fiji registers 5.7 mag earthquake
  6. Housing demand
  7. WAF: Don't wait for bills
  8. Grounded Fiji Airways aircraft back in service
  9. Police band heads to Bonn for climate summit
  10. Water use restriction

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  9. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  10. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)