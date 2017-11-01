Holy Ghost prompts victim's confession

/ Front page / News

THE second prosecution witness in the trial of the four men who allegedly raped a boy told the court that the victim said the Holy Ghost prompted him to confess the alleged incident to her.

During cross-examination by defence lawyer Nemani Tuifagalele yesterday, the witness said the victim was part of a prayer group which was established by her and her husband.

She said after their prayer meeting on a Sunday night last year, the victim walked up to her and told her of the alleged incident. The witness said she then asked the victim to tell her the whole story.

She said the victim said the four accused person's had forced him to perform a sexual act on each one of them.

She said none of the four accused person's family were part of the prayer group but she had nothing against the four.

The woman said she was only against them because what they had allegedly done to the 13-year-old boy was wrong.

The four men are charged with one count of rape each.

The offence was allegedly committed at a village in Tailevu in November 2015 and January and March last year.