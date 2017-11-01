Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Company creates awareness

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

BUSINESSES are stepping up to create awareness and raise funds for Movember, a month dedicated towards awareness on prostate cancer.

Yesterday, Vinod Patel Company Ltd with the Fiji Cancer Society jointly launched an awareness campaign on the issue.

CEO for Vinod Patel Company Ltd Veeral Patel said the organisation operated in a male dominated industry and thought of raising awareness on the issue.

"We are doing this to raise awareness within our groups for our employees for our industry; we operate in a male dominated industry, construction and building industry and also the wider community," Mr Patel said.

Throughout the month, the company will be fundraising, they are yet to ascertain their targets as the plan was a last-minute one.








