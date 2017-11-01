Movember campaign launch

/ Front page / News

TODAY marks the launch of "Movember" — a month dedicated to creating awareness and advocacy on prostate cancer affecting men in the country.

Prostate cancer has often been a sensitive issue for many men, however, statistics provided by the Fiji Cancer Society through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, show that there is an urgent need to address the issue.

Makoi Health Centre's Dr Keshwan Nadan said prostate cancer was the number one killer in men and it was imperative to get tested.

"Those with a family history of prostate cancer should get themselves tested. Men should make wise decisions about the tests," Dr Nadan said.

He said people needed to create more awareness on the issue in the country.

The Movember campaign is supported by the Fiji Cancer Society.