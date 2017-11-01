Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Durga Deo retires

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

PEOPLE would think life would be boring for someone who has worked in one company for 29 years, but this has not been the case for Fiji Times Ltd employee Durga Deo Prasad.

Mr Prasad, commonly known by all at The Fiji Times as "Deo", has called it a day, retiring from the workforce at the age of 55.

He said The Fiji Times was one of the best places for employment.

Mr Prasad, who was employed as the supervisor of the transport department at the company for the past nine years, said he had learnt a lot during his tenure.

"I started to work in the company as a night delivery driver back in 1988. After that, I moved up to news driver," Mr Prasad said.

"In 2008, I got promoted as the supervisor for the transport section, which was one of my biggest achievements in my career. My hard work and sacrifice had paid off."

According to him, while working for the company, he had managed to travel and visit nearly the whole of Viti Levu.

"This is one of the biggest advantages of working here. I got a chance to meet people who were very influential and visit places that I couldn't imagine I would do so in my lifetime," he said.

"The staff and the bosses are very supportive and understanding. We are always able to help each other out and the relationship should be always like this."

He revealed that while working for the company, he had encountered difficult situations with his other colleagues over the years.

"I still remember my experiences during the 2000 coup, the mutiny and the Air Fiji PC121 plane crash that happened at Delailasekau," he said.

Mr Prasad said he decided to retire because he wanted to focus on his ginger farm.

"I started ginger farming last year.

"I bought a 10-acre land at Lomaivuna, Vunidawa and now my focus will be to manage and develop my farm further," he said.

"Now, new hands will take over the responsibilities of the department with new ideas and I wish them all the best for the future."

Mr Prasad thanked his employers for giving him the opportunity to grow and develop himself as a person and also a chance to be a role model to others as well.

His main message was for everyone to keep working hard because they would reap the rewards later in life.








