Grounded Fiji Airways aircraft back in service

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

THE Fiji Airways Boeing 737-700 aircraft that was involved in a cabin depressurisation incident last month is back in service.

Fiji Airways executive general manager corporate affairs Shaenaz Voss confirmed the aircraft has cleared all mandatory tests and has been cleared to fly by all the relevant authorities.

"The systems verification flight on our B737-700 was conducted in Honolulu on Saturday, October 21," she said.

"All systems test passed and the aircraft was ferried back to Nadi immediately after this flight and commenced commercial service on Sunday, October 22."

Ms Voss also revealed that one crew member had been affected when the aircraft was forced to descend to 10,000 feet from 35,000 feet.

"All cabin crew and guests were checked by a doctor in Honolulu and cleared.

"Only one crew required a reassessment in Nadi, which was done, and is now back flying."

While en-route to Honolulu, Hawaii from Christmas Island on October 10, Fiji Airways flight FJ822 was forced to descend from 35,000ft to 10,000ft after pressurisation systems on the aircraft allegedly failed.

Experts from Boeing were flown in to check the aircraft and a report is expected to be handed over to the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji.








