WAF: Don't wait for bills

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

THE Water Authority of Fiji is urging the public not to wait for their three-month water bill to make payments.

Authority chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai was speaking in response to concerns raised by Korovuto, Nadi residents who had claimed their water was disconnected despite not receiving any bills.

Kurovuto resident Anila Kumar claimed her elderly neighbour was denied the chance of filling a bucket of water when WAF officials arrived last Monday to disconnect the water meter.

"We didn't receive any bills and we let them know, but still they disconnected the water," she claimed.

Mr Ravai said customers had cards that they could use to check their water bills.

"It's not an uncommon issue," he said. "Not receiving the bill is not a valid excuse because you don't have to wait for the invoice."








