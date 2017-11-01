Fiji Time: 8:46 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Water use restriction

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

COMMISSIONER Western Manasa Tagicakibau has warned that carted water must only be used for consumption.

With the dry spell more likely to advance into next year, Mr Tagicakibau has urged those living in rural communities to be mindful of how they use water.

He said they were working with stakeholders to ensure homes received water in the ensuing dry spell.

"The Water Authority is giving the water for free," he said.

"Fiji Ports have waived the port charges for the barges to berth. This is all the stakeholders working together to ensure that we get water to the rural communities.

"But then we still continue to advise the public, the water that we give them is mainly only for consumption.

"It's not for watering the plants, or for washing or for washing the car or giving it to the animals.

"It may be cruel as we speak about animals but we have to think about people first because the animals have other areas where they can get water from."

He urged those facing water issues to contact the nearest district officer who will then co-ordinate with the local water authority.








