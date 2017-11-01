Fiji Time: 8:46 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Housing demand

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

THERE is a great and high demand for housing, especially in the major urban centres in Fiji and this continues to increase every year, says Real Estate Agents Licensing Board acting CEO Virisila Tuimanu.

Speaking during the Real Estate Agents' National Consultation Workshop in Savusavu yesterday, Ms Tuimanu said the Government grant scheme under the First Home Buyer program was a good example of this demand.

She said various policy changes had been undertaken to ensure that affordable residential properties were available to ordinary Fijians.

Ms Tuimanu said the scheme encouraged home ownership for individuals or couples with an annual income or joint annual income of not more than $50,000.

"Hence, while the Government is taking steps to make affordable housing available for all Fijians, it is also your duty as real estate agents to work within the ambits of the law and ensure that your industry is clean of unscrupulous dealings," she said.

"You also have to enhance your connectivity with your Fijian partners and beyond.

"Today's (yesterday's) workshop theme is 'Regulating for Efficient Outcomes' and has been designed in such a way that you will be given opportunities to discuss among yourselves and present once again to the board your comments on the draft regulations."

Ms Tuimanu also revealed that the consultation in Savusavu yesterday was part of similar ones that were held in Suva and Nadi, where many licensed agents operated in.

"The ministry aims to transform the industry into one that is respected and well regarded," she said.

"Your role as real estate agents is pivotal to consumers, simply because you help save their time, you are knowledgeable about your respective areas, and you help consumers choose the right pricing framework.

"It is therefore imperative that we have a vibrant real estate industry with a high level of professionalism, expertise and integrity."








