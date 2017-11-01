NZ ready to lend Fiji a hand in 2018 polls

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau with outgoing New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Mark Ramsden during the high commissioner's farewell at the Ministry of Fisheries office in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

NEW Zealand is ready to support Fiji in the 2018 polls.

That's the word from the outgoing New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Mark Ramsden, who said the relationship between the two countries remained strong.

Mr Ramsden, who has been in the country for the past four years, said New Zealand's Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office have been working together and for the 2018 General Election New Zealand would provide technical assistance.

"You might have seen Fiji's Electoral Commission went down to New Zealand to observe our general election which we had on 23rd of September. T that sort of support will continue. It's quite a deep relationship between New Zealand Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office," Mr Ramsden said.

New Zealand also provided a funding of $1.3 million for the development of the Fijian Elections Office's election management system which was provided by Parkistani National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The New Zealand Government was also represented in the Multinational Observers Group that consisted 14 other countries observing the 2014 General Election.

Other 13 countries included Australia, India, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Israel, South Africa, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Japan, Korea, Iran and the UK.