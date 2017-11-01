FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this piece about a man who recently attended a cocktail party in the Capital City.

At such a high profile function, everyone was dressed to impress.

While walking past one of the attendees, this gentleman heard a woman say to her friend, "hey did you check my purse for my lipstick. I need it because a lot of high profile people are coming and I need to be beautiful. I have been preparing for this for nearly one week, I don't want to miss my chance".

When the two women saw him listening, they turned around and said "Excuse me, can't you mind your own business, we are women, we can talk about anything, anywhere."

No that certainly was direct