State works with FTUC and FCEF

GOVERNMENT is committed to working with the Fiji Trades Union Congress and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation to ensure implementation of terms agreed to in the joint implementation report to the International Labour Organisation, says Employment and Industrial Relations Minister, Jone Usamate.

Mr Usamate also said Fiji would fulfil its obligations to international agreements like the ILO Conventions ratified by government.

He said the Employment Relations Advisory Board had met last week Friday to further discuss what had been agreed to by the tripartite partners.

"The meeting was held to continue discussions on the labour law review and other matters agreed to in the Joint Implementation Report (JIR) signed by the Fijian Government, Fiji Commerce and Employers' Federation and Fiji Trades Union Congress in January last year," he said.

"There is a commitment from all parties to promote dialogue and continued consultation and the Fijian Government is committed to work with all stakeholders to ensure implementation of the terms agreed to in the JIR and in fulfilling our obligations in the ILO Conventions ratified by Fiji."

An agreement signed in 2015 by Government, FTUC and FCEF staved off a possible Commission of Inquiry by the ILO.

Under the agreement signed in March in Geneva, Government had promised to allow workers to conduct collective bargaining, allowed for freedom of association and also their rights as outlined in ILO core conventions.

Under the tripartite agreement, the parties had consented to review labour laws, including the Essential National Industries Decree under the ERAB mechanism.

However, the FTUC has maintained that the recent pay increases linked to individual contracts introduced by Government for civil servants, Registrar of Trade Unions not supervising secret ballots and other issues were all in direct contravention of the signed agreement, 2013 Constitution and labour laws.