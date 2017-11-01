Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 1 November

Police band heads to Bonn for climate summit

Lice Movono
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

FIFTY people make up the government delegation to Germany for COP23.

This does not include the other 50 that make up the 100 strong Fijian presence, who according to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama would leave in four sets of departures, the last of which leaves next week.

Included in the Fijian presence in Bonn is the entire Fiji Police Band, Mr Bainimarama said.

In a farewell speech, the incoming COP23 president said he was taking a group of 50 people.

"â€¦Including our Chief Negotiator, Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan, our climate champion, the Honourable Inia Seruiratu, our Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change, the Honourable Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, plus a host of other negotiators, experts and support staff," the PM said.

"In addition, Fiji will be represented at COP by members of civil society, faith-based organisations and the private sector — the critical grand coalition we have been forging to move the climate agenda forward."

The PM said there would be no doubt as to the "Fijian event" that COP23 would be, as there would be performances all over the German city.

"We will be highlighting our own experiences with climate change with continuous audio visual presentations and speaking events in the Fijian pavilion, along with a broad range of other activities," he said.

The PM was farewelled on Monday by cabinet ministers.








