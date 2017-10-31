NFE carpentry trainees find employment

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:07PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sport's Non-Formal Education (NFE) programs and training have been deemed successful after majority of the trainees have attained employment in carpentry.

A Government statement said 26 percent trainees from the 50 that attended the Tokaimalo Training have found employment in either in carpentry contracting companies or as free-lance carpenters, while 52 percent are working in communities to help rebuild 56 houses in the nine villages involved in the training.

"Similarly, 20 percent of trainees from the Nailuva Carpentry Training are now employed by two contractors who are rebuilding the Nalaba District and Fulton SDA Primary Schools," it said.

"The other 65 percent are working in communities as part of housing rehabilitation after the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston."

"Remarkably, 34 houses have been built in seven villages involved in the training showing the immense progress made with the Ministry's assistance while a further 85 houses are yet to be built in these 7 villages."

Minister of Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said it was pleasing to note the progress we are making in providing assistance to the youths in finding employment.