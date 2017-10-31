NFE carpentry trainees find employment

Update: 6:07PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sport's Non-Formal Education (NFE) programs and training have been deemed successful after majority of the trainees have attained employment in carpentry.
A
Government statement said 26 percent trainees from the 50 that attended the
Tokaimalo Training have found employment in either in carpentry contracting
companies or as free-lance carpenters, while 52 percent are working in
communities to help rebuild 56 houses in the nine villages involved in the
training.
"Similarly,
20 percent of trainees from the Nailuva Carpentry Training are now employed by
two contractors who are rebuilding the Nalaba District and Fulton SDA Primary
Schools," it said.
"The other 65 percent are working in communities as part of housing
rehabilitation after the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston."
"Remarkably,
34 houses have been built in seven villages involved in the training showing
the immense progress made with the Ministry's assistance while a further 85
houses are yet to be built in these 7 villages."
Minister
of Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said it was pleasing to note the
progress we are making in providing assistance to the youths in finding
employment.