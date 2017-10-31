United Arab envoy here to present Letter of Credence

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Defence, Ratu Inoke with the non-resident Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Saleh Alsuwaidi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:00PM NON-RESIDENT ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Saleh Alsuwaidi is in the country to present his Letter of Credence to the President, Jioji Konrote.

Mr Alsuwaidi met up with Fiji's Minister of Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola today to discuss possible areas of defence cooperation.

"It is always important to discuss partnerships with our bilateral partners and Fiji through the Ministry of Defence and National Security is keen to develop the relationship with UAE in the areas of defence," Ratu Inoke said.

During the meeting, Mr Alsuwaidi highlighted the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and five-day conference to be held in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.