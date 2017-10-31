HMNZS Hawea instrumental in monitoring Fiji's EEZ: Koroilavesau

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau presents a gift to outgoing New Zealand Ambassador to Fiji, Mark Ramsden. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:49PM THE New Zealand Government has greatly assisted the Ministry of Fisheries with the six months deployment of the Naval Ship HAWEA which had been instrumental in monitoring, control and surveillance of Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and inshore fisheries activities.

This was said by the Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau during a traditional farewell ceremony for the outgoing New Zealand Ambassador to Fiji, Mark Ramsden in Suva today.

Minister Koroilavesau said during the months of operations, the ministry had been able to improve their skills in monitoring, surveillance and awareness programs.

"For the past 12months, we have been able to establish a standalone Ministry of Fisheries with the assistance offered by the Naval ship Hawea and we have managed to improve on surveillance work," he said.

"HMNZS HAWEA has created public awareness and also initiated plans through the Ministry of Fisheries for the establishment of the coastal fisheries division which will be able to do monitoring work."

Mr Ramsden said HMNZS Hawea's deployment to Fiji has been hugely successful and is a great example of cooperation between Fiji and New Zealand.

"New Zealanders are again following Fiji as Fiji now has a stand-alone Ministry of Fisheries," Mr Ramsden said.

"The New Zealand government is going to do the same and have a new standalone Ministry of Fisheries."