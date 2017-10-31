HMNZS Hawea instrumental in monitoring Fiji's EEZ: Koroilavesau

Update: 5:49PM THE New Zealand Government has greatly assisted the Ministry of Fisheries with the six months deployment of the Naval Ship HAWEA which had been instrumental in monitoring, control and surveillance of Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and inshore fisheries activities.
This was said by
the Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau during a traditional farewell
ceremony for the outgoing New Zealand Ambassador to Fiji, Mark Ramsden
in Suva today.
Minister
Koroilavesau said during the months of operations, the ministry had been able
to improve their skills in monitoring, surveillance and awareness programs.
"For the past
12months, we have been able to establish a standalone Ministry of Fisheries
with the assistance offered by the Naval ship Hawea and we have managed
to improve on surveillance work," he said.
"HMNZS HAWEA
has created public awareness and also initiated plans through the Ministry of
Fisheries for the establishment of the coastal fisheries division which will be
able to do monitoring work."
Mr Ramsden said
HMNZS Hawea's deployment to Fiji has been hugely successful and is a great
example of cooperation between Fiji and New Zealand.
"New Zealanders are
again following Fiji as Fiji now has a stand-alone Ministry of Fisheries," Mr
Ramsden said.
"The New Zealand
government is going to do the same and have a new standalone Ministry of
Fisheries."