Fiji Time: 7:13 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

HMNZS Hawea instrumental in monitoring Fiji's EEZ: Koroilavesau

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 5:49PM THE New Zealand Government has greatly assisted the Ministry of Fisheries with the six months deployment of the Naval Ship HAWEA which had been instrumental in monitoring, control and surveillance of Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and inshore fisheries activities.

This was said by the Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau during a traditional farewell ceremony for the outgoing New Zealand Ambassador to Fiji, Mark Ramsden in Suva today.

Minister Koroilavesau said during the months of operations, the ministry had been able to improve their skills in monitoring, surveillance and awareness programs.

"For the past 12months, we have been able to establish a standalone Ministry of Fisheries  with the assistance offered by the Naval ship Hawea and we have managed to improve on surveillance work," he said.

"HMNZS HAWEA has created public awareness and also initiated plans through the Ministry of Fisheries for the establishment of the coastal fisheries division which will be able to do monitoring work."

Mr Ramsden said HMNZS Hawea's deployment to Fiji has been hugely successful and is a great example of cooperation between Fiji and New Zealand.

"New Zealanders are again following Fiji as Fiji now has a stand-alone Ministry of Fisheries," Mr Ramsden said.

"The New Zealand government is going to do the same and have a new standalone Ministry of Fisheries."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62720.6082
JPY 55.894952.8949
GBP 0.36870.3607
EUR 0.41940.4074
NZD 0.71650.6835
AUD 0.63860.6136
USD 0.49050.4735

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Former top cop acquitted
  2. Back to his roots
  3. Claims of vote buying tactics
  4. Clarification
  5. Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka
  6. Crash 5 in hospital
  7. State works with union
  8. Milne's rise
  9. Transportation study
  10. Sex crimes up by 30pc

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  8. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Families told to relocate Monday (30 Oct)