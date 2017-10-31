Workshop to develop capacity of PPA utility members

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:38PM REPRESENTATIVES from 13 utilities across the Pacific are attending a workshop hosted by the Pacific Power Association on power system modelling this week in Nadi.

The workshop is one of the capacity building initiatives under the World Bank funded Sustainable Energy Industry Development Project (SEIDP) being implemented by the PPA.

One of the objectives of the SEIDP is to increase the capacity of the power utilities to enhance their ability to incorporate and manage renewable energy technologies.

As part of the Technical Assistance of the project, the PPA has procured the power system modelling software DigSILENT's PowerFactory and will carry out a series of workshops to build the capacity of utilities on how to utilise it.

With most of the PPA member utilities embarking on renewable energy projects to displace fossil fuel generation, some utilities are not sufficiently equipped to carry out their own studies to determine the impacts of variable renewable energy technologies on the grid.

The ultimate aim of the training workshop is to develop the capacity of PPA utility members to carry out their own power system planning and grid integration studies.