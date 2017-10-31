Workshop to develop capacity of PPA utility members

Update: 5:38PM REPRESENTATIVES from 13 utilities across the Pacific are attending a workshop hosted by the Pacific Power Association on power system modelling this week in Nadi.
The
workshop is one of the capacity building initiatives under the World Bank
funded Sustainable Energy Industry Development Project (SEIDP) being
implemented by the PPA.
One of the
objectives of the SEIDP is to increase the capacity of the power utilities to
enhance their ability to incorporate and manage renewable energy technologies.
As part of
the Technical Assistance of the project, the PPA has procured the power system
modelling software DigSILENT's PowerFactory and will carry out a series of
workshops to build the capacity of utilities on how to utilise it.
With most
of the PPA member utilities embarking on renewable energy projects to displace
fossil fuel generation, some utilities are not sufficiently equipped to carry
out their own studies to determine the impacts of variable renewable energy
technologies on the grid.
The
ultimate aim of the training workshop is to develop the capacity of PPA utility
members to carry out their own power system planning and grid integration
studies.