Fiji Time: 7:13 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sky Pacific fails it's customers: Council

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 5:31PM SKY Pacific continues to fail its customers as consumers pay money for the service but in return get poor to no coverage and unsatisfactory customer services.

This was said by Consumer Council of Fiji chief executive officer Premila Kumar today in relation to complaints raised by consumers on the sun outage disrupting the Sony channel on Sky Pacific.

Ms Kumar said Digicel needed to give their customers an explanation as to why the sun outage only affected the Sony Channel and not the other channels.

"The Council fails to understand why only Sony channel and not the other channels are affected," she said.

"Explanations given by Digicel to the Council on the issue are not satisfactory."

A sun outage is an interruption in satellite signals caused by interference from solar radiation. The interference is caused when the sun is in direct line with a communication satellite and the sun's radiation overwhelms the satellite signal.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62720.6082
JPY 55.894952.8949
GBP 0.36870.3607
EUR 0.41940.4074
NZD 0.71650.6835
AUD 0.63860.6136
USD 0.49050.4735

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Former top cop acquitted
  2. Back to his roots
  3. Claims of vote buying tactics
  4. Clarification
  5. Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka
  6. Crash 5 in hospital
  7. State works with union
  8. Milne's rise
  9. Transportation study
  10. Sex crimes up by 30pc

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  8. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Families told to relocate Monday (30 Oct)