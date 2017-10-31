Sky Pacific fails it's customers: Council

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:31PM SKY Pacific continues to fail its customers as consumers pay money for the service but in return get poor to no coverage and unsatisfactory customer services.

This was said by Consumer Council of Fiji chief executive officer Premila Kumar today in relation to complaints raised by consumers on the sun outage disrupting the Sony channel on Sky Pacific.

Ms Kumar said Digicel needed to give their customers an explanation as to why the sun outage only affected the Sony Channel and not the other channels.

"The Council fails to understand why only Sony channel and not the other channels are affected," she said.

"Explanations given by Digicel to the Council on the issue are not satisfactory."

A sun outage is an interruption in satellite signals caused by interference from solar radiation. The interference is caused when the sun is in direct line with a communication satellite and the sun's radiation overwhelms the satellite signal.