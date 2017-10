/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jekesoni Yanuyanudrua won a gold medal in the junior men's category in the IFBB South Pacific Oceania Championship over the weekend. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:10PM BODY builder Jekesoni Yanuyanudrua won a gold medal in the junior men's category in the IFBB South Pacific Oceania Championship which was held in Australia over the weekend.

He also had to settle for a silver medal in the under-100 kilograms category.

Meanwhile, Zynal Zimon Reddy also won a gold medal in the in junior men's physique category while Inoke Ligairi settled for a silver medal in the U90kg category.