First ever Spanish film festival in Fiji

Update: 4:00PM AN initiative to promote Spanish culture in Fiji has led to the first ever Spanish film festival that will take place at the Alliance Fran?aise in Suva this week.
Alliance Francaise events and cultural coordinator Guillaume Ripaud said
the cinema
week was a good way to promote Spanish culture and its very important cinema
art that was recognized all around the world.
"It is also a way to give visibility to the great work the Spanish
Embassy to Fiji is doing here and to enlighten this European cultural
cooperation," he said.
"Furthermore, it allows the Spanish community to share about its country
and its culture with their Fijian and international friends, relatives and
colleagues."
"The objective of this event is to bring together people and cultures
from different places and backgrounds."
Mr Ripaud said the event may be a unique occasion to discover Spanish
cinema therefore he encouraged people to show up in large numbers for the
event.
The Embassy of Spain to Fiji and the Alliance Francaise have
collaboratively initiated the event.
The three Spanish movies that are open to the public and free of charge
will be featured on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.