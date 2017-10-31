First ever Spanish film festival in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The first ever Spanish film festival that will take place at the Alliance Francaise in Suva this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:00PM AN initiative to promote Spanish culture in Fiji has led to the first ever Spanish film festival that will take place at the Alliance Fran?aise in Suva this week.

Alliance Francaise events and cultural coordinator Guillaume Ripaud said the cinema week was a good way to promote Spanish culture and its very important cinema art that was recognized all around the world.

"It is also a way to give visibility to the great work the Spanish Embassy to Fiji is doing here and to enlighten this European cultural cooperation," he said.

"Furthermore, it allows the Spanish community to share about its country and its culture with their Fijian and international friends, relatives and colleagues."

"The objective of this event is to bring together people and cultures from different places and backgrounds."

Mr Ripaud said the event may be a unique occasion to discover Spanish cinema therefore he encouraged people to show up in large numbers for the event.

The Embassy of Spain to Fiji and the Alliance Francaise have collaboratively initiated the event.

The three Spanish movies that are open to the public and free of charge will be featured on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.