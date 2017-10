Repairs works disrupt water supply at Delainavesi and nearby areas

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:43PM REPAIR works along Delainavesi road has caused a temporary water supply disruption to residents in the area from until 10am tomorrow morning (November 1).

The areas affected include the Kalekana junction, Nadonumai, Kauvula road, Kaudamu road, Delainvesi road, Baka drive, Lester road, Palm drive, Bulou road, Nakauvadra road, Kaunitoni road, Yasi road, Nakurukuru street, Vetaia street, Labiko street, Nukuwatu street, Kalekana village, Nukutuku subdivision, Rokobili road, Marine drive, Qauia village, Naivikinikini settlement, Nakoba street, Qauia street, Nakula street, Waivoti street, Naimawi street, Namakala village, Nabaka village, Muaivuso village, Naivakacau village, Veisari road, Tauluga settlement, Wainigasau settlement, Ucuinamono settlement, Naimataga settlement, Togalevu, Wailada road, Lesi road, Toti street, Namuka i Lau, Waikerekere settlement and Wailekutu road.

As a result, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is urging customers residing in these areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises and the supply of water is expected to be to be restored at 11am (November 1)