7s team depart tonight for Silicon 7s tourney

Update: 3:17PM FIJI Airways Fiji 7s team will depart tonight for San Francisco Bay, USA to compete in the Silicon Valley 7s International rugby tournament which will be played this weekend.

The side is coached by Saiasi Fuli.

Meanwhile, Olympian Jasa Veremalua will captain the side.

Team: Jasa Veremalua, Josua Kurinabuli, Leo Naikasau, Alofosio Rauto, Manueli Ratuniyarawa, Anare Tevita, Amenoni Nasilasila, Emosi Mulevoro, Nacanieli Batina, Asesela Ratudamu, Netani Vakayalia. Coach Saiasi Fuli, manager - Mark Drown, trainer - Naca Cawanibuka, physio - Rinesh Lal