No Manila pageant for Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 3:07PM THE winner of the Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji will not be participating at the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in Manila next month.

Elizabeth Tanya Sidal who was crowned the Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji in Suva last month confirmed this today. 

The 23-year-old said she was notified through facebook yesterday that the trip was no longer going to happen.

"However  my pageant journey does not end here," Ms Sidal said.

"I plan to  participate in other future pageants that will take place in Fiji in the upcoming year."

She said with only one unit left for her to finish her Bachelor's Degree at Fiji National University (FNU), she was now focused on her final examinations.

The Miss Asia Pacific International pageant is set to start with the candidates' arrival in Manila on November 10 and the Grand Coronation is set to happen on November 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila.








