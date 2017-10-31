No Manila pageant for Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji

Update: 3:07PM THE winner of the Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji will not be participating at the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in Manila next month.
Elizabeth
Tanya Sidal who was crowned the Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji in Suva
last month confirmed this today.
The
23-year-old said she was notified through facebook yesterday that the trip was
no longer going to happen.
"However my pageant journey does not end here,"
Ms Sidal said.
"I plan to participate in other future
pageants that will take place in Fiji in the upcoming year."
She said with only one unit left for her to finish her
Bachelor's Degree at Fiji National University (FNU), she was now focused on her
final examinations.
The Miss
Asia Pacific International pageant is set to start with the candidates' arrival
in Manila on November 10 and the Grand Coronation is set to happen on November
29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila.