Multi-award winning play next month

Update: 3:01PM A MULTI-AWARD winning play called Yugpurush will be featured in Fiji next month.
Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur
Australia president Dr Dhaval Ghelani said Yugpurush
is touring Australia Pacific this November with eleven shows planned in
the region including eight in Australia and one in Auckland and two shows are
scheduled in Fiji.
"Produced
by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, all proceeds from Yugpurush will support the
construction of the Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital, a 200-bed multi-specialty
charity hospital in Dharampur, India," he said.
"The hospital will make a difference to the lives of two million people in the
rural state of Gujarat."
The play is organized in Fiji in association with Fiji
Sevashram Sangha, Gujarat Society of Fiji, Laxmi Narayan temple and High
Commission of India in Fiji.
The shows will take place in Fiji on November 29 at
Khatri Hall, Suva and on November 30 at the Girmit Centre, Lautoka.