Govt depts, business houses join cancer awareness

Update: 1:24PM AS the Pinktober campaign comes to an end today, Government departments, business houses and organisations around Suva carried out morning tea events to raise funds for women fighting cancer in Fiji.
The
Ministry of Rural Maritime and Development, Carpenters Fiji Limited, Fiji Ports
Corporation Limited, Value City - Nabua, USP Pacific TAFE, Fiji Employers
Federation and Davuilevu Methodist Primary School organised fund-raising
initiatives to show their support to the worthy cause.
Fiji
Cancer Society president Phillip Low said with the increasing number of
corporate bodies on board to support cancer awareness was an indication of how
more awareness have been created amongst individuals.
"Organisations
like this really help us and either than raising funds, we are also creating an
awareness amongst ourselves," he said.
Meanwhile
Vinod Patel had an early start at their 'MOVEMBER' Promotion Launch for
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month today.