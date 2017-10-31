Govt depts, business houses join cancer awareness

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:24PM AS the Pinktober campaign comes to an end today, Government departments, business houses and organisations around Suva carried out morning tea events to raise funds for women fighting cancer in Fiji.

The Ministry of Rural Maritime and Development, Carpenters Fiji Limited, Fiji Ports Corporation Limited, Value City - Nabua, USP Pacific TAFE, Fiji Employers Federation and Davuilevu Methodist Primary School organised fund-raising initiatives to show their support to the worthy cause.

Fiji Cancer Society president Phillip Low said with the increasing number of corporate bodies on board to support cancer awareness was an indication of how more awareness have been created amongst individuals.

"Organisations like this really help us and either than raising funds, we are also creating an awareness amongst ourselves," he said.

Meanwhile Vinod Patel had an early start at their 'MOVEMBER' Promotion Launch for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month today.