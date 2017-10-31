Fiji Time: 7:13 PM on Tuesday 31 October

WAF donate towards Pinktober campaign

MERE NALEBA
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 1:10PM THE Fiji Cancer Society yesterday received a timely boost to its coffers after the Water Authority of Fiji donated $2000.

The money was raised by the staff of the WAF for a period of one month. 

At the beginning of this month, with the Society promoting the month of October as Pinktober month, pink cans were placed in all five departments within the Authority, encouraging its staff to donate to support the fight against the deadly disease.

Authority CEO Opetaia Ravai thanked the Society members for working diligently behind the scenes ensuring that there is more awareness on the issue.








