Valelevu residents advised to store water

Update: 12:59PM PEOPLE living along the Valelevu Tax Free Zone have been advised to prepare for a water supply disruption today.
A statement from the Water
Authority of Fiji said water to the area will be disrupted from 5pm to 9pm.
The areas affected
include whole of Tax Free Zone, Kalabu and Daniva Road.
"The interruption
in supply is a result of installation works at Tax Free Zone," the
statement said.
"The Authority is
kindly advising its customers residing in the areas above to use water wisely
for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period."
The supply is
expected to be restored at 10pm today.