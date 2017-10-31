Fiji Time: 7:13 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Valelevu residents advised to store water

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 12:59PM PEOPLE living along the Valelevu Tax Free Zone have been advised to prepare for a water supply disruption today.

A statement from the Water Authority of Fiji said water to the area will be disrupted from 5pm to 9pm.

The areas affected include whole of Tax Free Zone, Kalabu and Daniva Road.

"The interruption in supply is a result of installation works at Tax Free Zone," the statement said.

"The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in the areas above to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period."

The supply is expected to be restored at 10pm today.








