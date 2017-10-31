Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Rewa festival begins this week

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 12:49PM WITH an estimated attendance of more than 30,000 people, the inaugural festival for the province of Rewa will kick start at Syria Park in Nausori on Thursday this week.

A statement by the Rewa Festival organising committee said the event was created to  help achieve development goals with the help of its newly established Non-Government Organisation (NGO) Rewa Care.

�The province of Rewa has been a strong component of embracing different cultures by integrating Fijians of Indian descent into the vanua of Noco through their �Luvendra na Ratu� initiative,� the statement said.

The organising committee have also engaged the Uto ni Yalo to organise a cleanup campaign for the Rewa River in association with the Rewa water taxis and paddlers association to coincide with the opening of the festival.

The three-day event will take place this week from November 2nd to 4th.








