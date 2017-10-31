Fiji Time: 12:52 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Arya trial set for 2019

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 12:42PM THE trial for Fiji?s former High Commissioner to Australia Kamlesh Arya has been set for February 2019 by the High Court in Suva.

Mr Arya, who is charged by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza today for mention to fix a trial date.

The trial date is not set from February 4, 2019 to March 1, 2019.

The matter has been adjourned to March 26, 2018 for mention.








