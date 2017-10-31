Grants Waterhouse anticipates huge turnout

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:12PM GRANTS Waterhouse general manager Vijendra Kumar Sundar anticipates a huge turnout of Melbourne Cup fans to come in their various outlets across the country for this year's competition on November 7.

He said at present, Melbourne Cup defending champion Almandin was still tipped as favourite alongside New Zealand bred horse Humidor.

The Courier previously reported that Humidor, won the group 1 $750,000 Makybe Diva Stakes, 1600m, at Flemington, Melbourne earlier this year.

The Melbourne Cup is scheduled for November 7 at Caulfield, Melbourne, Australia.