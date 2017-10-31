Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Grants Waterhouse anticipates huge turnout

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 12:12PM GRANTS Waterhouse general manager Vijendra Kumar Sundar anticipates a huge turnout of Melbourne Cup fans to come in their various outlets across the country for this year's competition on November 7.

He said at present, Melbourne Cup defending champion Almandin was still tipped as favourite alongside New Zealand bred horse Humidor.

The Courier previously reported that Humidor, won the group 1 $750,000 Makybe Diva Stakes, 1600m, at Flemington, Melbourne earlier this year.

The Melbourne Cup is scheduled for November 7 at Caulfield, Melbourne, Australia.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62720.6082
JPY 55.894952.8949
GBP 0.36870.3607
EUR 0.41940.4074
NZD 0.71650.6835
AUD 0.63860.6136
USD 0.49050.4735

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back to his roots
  2. State works with union
  3. Crash 5 in hospital
  4. Former top cop acquitted
  5. Claims of vote buying tactics
  6. Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka
  7. Clarification
  8. Transportation study
  9. Sex crimes up by 30pc
  10. 13,594 students sit Year 12 examination

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  8. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Families told to relocate Monday (30 Oct)