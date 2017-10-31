Tuwai selected because of experience

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:09PM FIJI Airways sevens coach Gareth Baber has established Jerry Tuwai's captaincy role by banking on his experience and the nature of his position.

"Jerry (Tuwai) has been selected as captain because of his obvious experience and the nature of the position he plays. This lends itself to being able to see the game from the back and linking our game together," Baber said.

He earlier showed his intentions on having a strong individual to lead the team with a leadership group behind him.

Baber wanted a strong leadership group but does not want to over complicate the process.

During an earlier interview Baber said he was looking for someone who could be able to lead the team, but not change their game.