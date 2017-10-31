Expect world class action at 7s tourney

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:07PM OCEANIA Rugby manager Wayne Schuster said people should be expecting world class sevens action in this year's sevens championship.

He said they would be witnessing some Rio Olympics gold medalists in the Australian Women's and Fiji Airways Fiji 7s players taking it to the field.

Schuster added that members of the Oceania Rugby Board would also be at the tournament overseeing the progression of the games.

And former New Zealand All Blacks sevens flyer Karl Te Nana will also be the amongst the commentary team for the tournament.

Schuster also confirmed that teams participating in the tournament would start arriving in the country on Sunday, November 5.