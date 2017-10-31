Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Expect world class action at 7s tourney

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 12:07PM OCEANIA Rugby manager Wayne Schuster said people should be expecting world class sevens action in this year's sevens championship.

He said they would be witnessing some Rio Olympics gold medalists in the Australian Women's and Fiji Airways Fiji 7s players taking it to the field.

Schuster added that members of the Oceania Rugby Board would also be at the tournament overseeing the progression of the games.

And former New Zealand All Blacks sevens flyer Karl Te Nana will also be the amongst the commentary team for the tournament.

Schuster also confirmed that teams participating in the tournament would start arriving in the country on Sunday, November 5.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62720.6082
JPY 55.894952.8949
GBP 0.36870.3607
EUR 0.41940.4074
NZD 0.71650.6835
AUD 0.63860.6136
USD 0.49050.4735

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back to his roots
  2. State works with union
  3. Crash 5 in hospital
  4. Former top cop acquitted
  5. Claims of vote buying tactics
  6. Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka
  7. Clarification
  8. Transportation study
  9. Sex crimes up by 30pc
  10. 13,594 students sit Year 12 examination

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  8. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Families told to relocate Monday (30 Oct)