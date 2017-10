/ Front page / News

Update: 12:03PM ORGANISERS of the Oceania Sevens Rugby Championship aim to transform their 2017 event in to a family affair.

Oceania Rugby manager Wayne Schuster said they had made some adjustments to the ticket prices making it more affordable for fans and their families.

He said they would also be providing additional entertainment for the crowd during the course of the two day tournament.

The tournament is set to will be held November 10 and 11 at the ANZ Stadium, Laucala Bay, Suva.