USP disability room launched

Update: 11:53AM EFFORTS by the University of the South Pacific to foster a more inclusive learning environment has led to the launching of its newly built Disability Resource Centre (DRC) common room last week.
USP vice chancellor and
president Professor Rajesh Chandra said that the establishment of the center in
2013 designed to support students with disabilities who wish to study at USP.
"I am pleased to say that
since the establishment of the DRC in 2013, a total of 96 students have had
access to our services and 17 have graduated of which 11 are currently
employed, four are continuing with their studies and two have returned to
their home countries," Professor Chandra said.
The University's current
DRC office comprises of a separate computer lab that is outfitted with seven
computers, three of which have world class screen readers for students with
visual challenges.
Also, five single rooms
have been allocated to on-campus students with disabilities in A block, two of
which are wheelchair accessible and a married quarters flat at Catalina Drive
which is also wheelchair accessible.
Meanwhile President of the
Fiji Disabled Persons Federation Joshko Wakaniyasi, commended the University
for accommodating the needs of persons with disabilities.
"It is a support mechanism
that is built within the centre and is an investment on real lives which is the
only way we can bridge the gap," said.