Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

USP disability room launched

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Update: 11:53AM EFFORTS by the University of the South Pacific to foster a more inclusive learning environment has led to the launching of its newly built Disability Resource Centre (DRC) common room last week.

USP vice chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra said that the establishment of the center in 2013 designed to support students with disabilities who wish to study at USP.

"I am pleased to say that since the establishment of the DRC in 2013, a total of 96 students have had access to our services and 17 have graduated of which 11 are currently employed,  four are continuing with their studies and two have returned to their home countries," Professor Chandra said.

The University's current DRC office comprises of a separate computer lab that is outfitted with seven computers, three of which have world class screen readers for students with visual challenges.

Also, five single rooms have been allocated to on-campus students with disabilities in A block, two of which are wheelchair accessible and a married quarters flat at Catalina Drive which is also wheelchair accessible.

Meanwhile President of the Fiji Disabled Persons Federation Joshko Wakaniyasi, commended the University for accommodating the needs of persons with disabilities.

"It is a support mechanism that is built within the centre and is an investment on real lives which is the only way we can bridge the gap," said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62720.6082
JPY 55.894952.8949
GBP 0.36870.3607
EUR 0.41940.4074
NZD 0.71650.6835
AUD 0.63860.6136
USD 0.49050.4735

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back to his roots
  2. State works with union
  3. Crash 5 in hospital
  4. Former top cop acquitted
  5. Claims of vote buying tactics
  6. Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka
  7. Clarification
  8. Transportation study
  9. Sex crimes up by 30pc
  10. 13,594 students sit Year 12 examination

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  8. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Families told to relocate Monday (30 Oct)