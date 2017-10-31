USP disability room launched

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:53AM EFFORTS by the University of the South Pacific to foster a more inclusive learning environment has led to the launching of its newly built Disability Resource Centre (DRC) common room last week.

USP vice chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra said that the establishment of the center in 2013 designed to support students with disabilities who wish to study at USP.

"I am pleased to say that since the establishment of the DRC in 2013, a total of 96 students have had access to our services and 17 have graduated of which 11 are currently employed, four are continuing with their studies and two have returned to their home countries," Professor Chandra said.

The University's current DRC office comprises of a separate computer lab that is outfitted with seven computers, three of which have world class screen readers for students with visual challenges.

Also, five single rooms have been allocated to on-campus students with disabilities in A block, two of which are wheelchair accessible and a married quarters flat at Catalina Drive which is also wheelchair accessible.

Meanwhile President of the Fiji Disabled Persons Federation Joshko Wakaniyasi, commended the University for accommodating the needs of persons with disabilities.

"It is a support mechanism that is built within the centre and is an investment on real lives which is the only way we can bridge the gap," said.