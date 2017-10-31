Disability in the West

/ Front page / News

THERE are about 20,000 people living with disability in the Western Division.

This was revealed by Western Disabled People's Association president Hari Kisun.

"We have a large population of disabled people in the country but I believe we could have about 20,000 in the Western Division.

"There hasn't been a Fiji-wide survey carried out, but we will get those numbers soon."

He said out of the large population, only a fraction were active members of the association.

"We have very few active members of close to about 500.

"We are appealing to members of the public to come forward and register with us and be part of the national body.

"We are affiliated to the Fiji National Council of Disabled Persons and they have been holding awareness programs for the disabled.

"I think it's important that disabled people out there and members of the public are aware of the work we do.

"Our association strives to help its members in whatever way we can through support letters, fundraising for members' overseas treatments and more.

"We distribute wheelchairs and ensure that our members receive the benefits they deserve in terms of health services and social welfare assistance."

He said workshops and educational programs were also organised for members.