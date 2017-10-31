FRA fixes Suva roads

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority major road upgrade at Vesida in Nasinu. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Fiji Roads Authority has started major road upgrading works in Suva.

FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said FRA would be removing badly deformed surface which had deteriorated because of old age and high vehicle usage stressed on Borron Rd and Lekutu St.

He added the adjacent side roads of Naqasima Rd and Grant Place would also be attended to as part of this upgrade.

"We have adopted a 'mill and fill' method which will require removing the existing pavement, clean and apply a membrane seal, and then pave a fresh asphaltic concrete layer top as finishing," Mr Goes said.

He said these roads had lost their ability to be waterproof from conventional chip sealing, hence the formation of potholes.

"The roads have been tested for strength with only isolated sections identified as requiring structural pavement repairs prior to the surfacing treatment," he said.

"These weaker sections will be fully dug out and reconstructed prior to the new asphaltic concrete surface being applied.

"Some other works include repairing footpaths, removing and replacing kerbs and channels, installing new signs and line marking.

"Although much of these works will be carried out at night and do not restrict accessibility, motorists are requested to factor in extra travel time in their journey."

Works on Borron Rd and Lekutu St is expected to be completed by November 13.

Other major road repairs and constructions around Suva area include Kings Rd, Ratu Mara Rd, Princes Rd, MacArthur St and Ratu Cakobau Rd.

Works on MacArthur St is also expected to be completed next month.