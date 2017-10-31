Sports council joins campaign

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff members of the Fiji Sports Council in support of the Pinktober campaign in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Pinktober campaign ends today and there has been tremendous support shown in the past month towards the awareness of breast and cervical cancers.

Several corporate bodies have shown their support, the latest being the Fiji Sports Council (FSC) that has raised some funds towards the campaign.

FCS's human resource manage, Sandhya Gounder said their staff members were dressed in pink yesterday to show their support in raising awareness for cancer in the country.

"We want to contribute to this campaign because it helps everyone. Today we're OK, but tomorrow we don't know what we going to have," Ms Gounder said.

"Most of the employees in the organisation are women, so it is only imperative that we understand and support this initiative."

Ms Gounder highlighted the funds collected would be given to the Fiji Cancer Society in helping them in their advocacy and awareness programs.

"The staff are still contributing and collecting funds. We will close everything tomorrow (today). We will continue to show our support for the cause and the response from our staff has been overwhelming," she said.