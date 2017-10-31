New crime trends

/ Front page / News

POLICE have noted that most women victims of crime in the North this year are between the ages of 32 and 38.

Police director planning Senior Superintendent Aporosa Lutunauga said reported cases have revealed a new trend.

"We are seeing that more victims of crime are now between the ages of 32 and 38 compared with past reports in which victims were between the ages of 18 and 24," he said.

"This year the North recorded a total of 59 cases compared to 48 cases last year for victims between the ages of 32 and 38.

"For victims between the ages of 18 and 24, police received 37 cases this year compared to 66 last year.

"There were also eight cases of women over the age of 60.

"It is sad to find that women are not safe in our society. They have become victims of abuse and sexual crime."

On ethnicity, 117 iTaukei women were victims of crime this year compared with 159 of last year.

For Fijian women of Indian descent, SSP Lutunauga said 70 have become victims of crime this year compared with 71 last year.

"For the other races, 10 cases were reported this year compared with 14 last year."