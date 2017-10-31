Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Court hears rape ordeal

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy who was allegedly raped by four men told the court yesterday that the alleged incident has affected him, especially his education.

The complainant was cross-examined yesterday by Defence counsel Nemani Tuifagalele as the trial continued at the High Court in Suva before Justice Salesi Temo.

The four men charged with one count of rape each are currently standing trial for the alleged offence.

The alleged incident happened in November 2015 and January and March last year.

In his evidence yesterday, the complainant said following the alleged incident, his teacher had always told him to focus on his schoolwork.

However, he told the court he could not because he was experiencing flash-backs of the alleged incident.

The complainant told the court that during the period of the alleged offences, the accused persons had waved at him and he went to them.

He also denied in court yesterday of being instructed by a family member, relative or police to come and talk about what he revealed in his evidence.

However, he reveled that the matter was reported to police by his mother after she was told by the pastor.

The trial continues today.








