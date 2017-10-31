Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Former top cop acquitted

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

THE former police divisional police commander southern division who was initially charged for indecently assaulting a female police officer hopes to rejoin the Fiji Police Force.

This after the Suva Magistrates Court found him not guilty of the offence and acquitted him of the charge accordingly.

Isei Vueti was represented by Yunus Mohammed and was initially charged with one count of indecent assault and one count of indecently annoying a person.

The alleged offence happened on August 8, 2013 while the accused was serving as the divisional commander for the Southern Division. He appeared before Magistrate Kashyapa Wickramasekara.

Mr Mohammed had earlier made an application for a no-case-to-answer on behalf of the accused on the grounds that the prosecution's evidence was inconsistent and that they failed to meet the element of the offence for both charges.

The defence also argued that the prosecution witnesses were discredited.

In his ruling, Magistrate Wickramasekara said he did not believe the witnesses were discredited by the defence.

Mr Vueti, 50, also said he had forgiven those who brought him to court.








