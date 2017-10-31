Rabuka shares his vision

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has called on party supporters not to dwell on the past and look forward to the future.

While speaking at a SODELPA Queensland dinner event in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday night, the former prime minister asked the party supporters to stop finger pointing.

"It is unfortunate as we progress through years and generations, we tend to forget our commonality and continue to dwell and thrive on the small differences among our ethnic communities. Instead of nurturing our commonality, we create fear and instability based on small differences," he said.

"For me as your leader, I will not deviate from the dreams of our forefathers and founding leaders of modern Fiji — to build a united, strong and progressive nation where all Fijians don't have to live in fear in their country of birth and through naturalisation.

"I ask that we now stop pointing fingers at each other; stop dwelling on our past; we must all be forward looking."

Mr Rabuka also shared his vision for the country to the supporters, saying his vision for Fiji was based on his conviction and faith of building a united and progressive Fiji, where everyone lived in peace and in harmony with each other.

He said this should also include acknowledging, embracing and recognising indigenous rights.

"All communities must embrace that indigenous rights are human rights that must be respected and embraced by all facets of socio-economic development," Mr Rabuka said.

"My commitment and conviction to achieve this vision will not waver or be shaken. I can assure you today that as your party leader, I will continue to embrace my vision with compassion, understanding, and consistency."