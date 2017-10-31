Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that People's Democratic Party leader, Lynda Tabuya has not been considered for an interview by the party's interview panel as a potential candidate.

Mr Rabuka confirmed the party had started the interview process for applicants who applied to contest the 2018 General Election under the party's banner.

"Lynda Tabuya is not under consideration of the interview panel," he said.

Mr Rabuka outlined that the interview process of applicants for the 2018 General Election was ongoing.

"There are statutory requirements that each applicant must satisfy to be eligible for consideration.

"The party will announce its list of candidates at the special general assembly to be held on November 18, 2018.

"Of the over 130 applicants, some have been interviewed and some are still compiling their statutory requirements."

Mr Rabuka confirmed the party's interview panel is chaired by him and also included former party leader and prime minister Laisenia Qarase.