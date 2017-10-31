Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that People's Democratic Party leader, Lynda Tabuya has not been considered for an interview by the party's interview panel as a potential candidate.

Mr Rabuka confirmed the party had started the interview process for applicants who applied to contest the 2018 General Election under the party's banner.

"Lynda Tabuya is not under consideration of the interview panel," he said.

Mr Rabuka outlined that the interview process of applicants for the 2018 General Election was ongoing.

"There are statutory requirements that each applicant must satisfy to be eligible for consideration.

"The party will announce its list of candidates at the special general assembly to be held on November 18, 2018.

"Of the over 130 applicants, some have been interviewed and some are still compiling their statutory requirements."

Mr Rabuka confirmed the party's interview panel is chaired by him and also included former party leader and prime minister Laisenia Qarase.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62720.6082
JPY 55.894952.8949
GBP 0.36870.3607
EUR 0.41940.4074
NZD 0.71650.6835
AUD 0.63860.6136
USD 0.49050.4735

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back to his roots
  2. State works with union
  3. Crash 5 in hospital
  4. Former top cop acquitted
  5. Claims of vote buying tactics
  6. Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka
  7. Clarification
  8. Transportation study
  9. Sex crimes up by 30pc
  10. 13,594 students sit Year 12 examination

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  8. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Families told to relocate Monday (30 Oct)