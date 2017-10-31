Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fisheries team investigates death of whale calves

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

A TEAM from the Ministry of Fisheries is in the Yasawa Group conducting investigations to the cause of death of six whale calves beached along the shoreline in one of the villages.

Ministry of Fisheries permanent secretary Sanaila Naqali said preliminary investigations linked the deaths to the hot sea temperature.

"Our officers have gone there to investigate what may have caused it, whether they got strangled on nets or other causes, but villagers had said that day was a very hot day and it could have been because of the sea temperature that contributed to that," Mr Naqali said.

Mr Naqali said the ministry was aware that whales frequented the Northern Western coast of Viti Levu, Bligh Waters and the Lau waters.

Meanwhile, the ministry is awaiting Cabinet's decision on declaring the kawakawa and donu fish species spawning areas into marine protected areas to protect the two grouper fish species during their spawning season.

These two areas are the Naiqoro Passage in Kadavu and around the coastal areas in Kiuva. Mr Naqali said this was because of the low fish count in the two areas.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62720.6082
JPY 55.894952.8949
GBP 0.36870.3607
EUR 0.41940.4074
NZD 0.71650.6835
AUD 0.63860.6136
USD 0.49050.4735

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back to his roots
  2. State works with union
  3. Crash 5 in hospital
  4. Former top cop acquitted
  5. Claims of vote buying tactics
  6. Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka
  7. Clarification
  8. Transportation study
  9. Sex crimes up by 30pc
  10. 13,594 students sit Year 12 examination

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  8. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Families told to relocate Monday (30 Oct)