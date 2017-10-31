Fisheries team investigates death of whale calves

/ Front page / News

A TEAM from the Ministry of Fisheries is in the Yasawa Group conducting investigations to the cause of death of six whale calves beached along the shoreline in one of the villages.

Ministry of Fisheries permanent secretary Sanaila Naqali said preliminary investigations linked the deaths to the hot sea temperature.

"Our officers have gone there to investigate what may have caused it, whether they got strangled on nets or other causes, but villagers had said that day was a very hot day and it could have been because of the sea temperature that contributed to that," Mr Naqali said.

Mr Naqali said the ministry was aware that whales frequented the Northern Western coast of Viti Levu, Bligh Waters and the Lau waters.

Meanwhile, the ministry is awaiting Cabinet's decision on declaring the kawakawa and donu fish species spawning areas into marine protected areas to protect the two grouper fish species during their spawning season.

These two areas are the Naiqoro Passage in Kadavu and around the coastal areas in Kiuva. Mr Naqali said this was because of the low fish count in the two areas.