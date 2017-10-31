Fiji Time: 12:52 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villagers to wait a bit longer

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

VILLAGERS of Tukuraki in the Ba Highlands will have to wait for the next financial year before they are connected to the national electricity grid.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said they had hoped villagers would relocate first before any plans to provide electricity to the area was initiated.

Each house in the newly-relocated village has been equipped with a small solar panel.

Mr Tagicakibau said there were a lot of factors that needed to be considered before they carried out any work.

"There are plans with the State as part of the rural electrification scheme which includes connecting the grid," he said.

"We understand from the plans in this financial year, Tukuraki is not included.

"But I believe it is catered for in the next."

He urged villages to continue to use solar panels before plans to connect the village with electricity begins to materialise.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62720.6082
JPY 55.894952.8949
GBP 0.36870.3607
EUR 0.41940.4074
NZD 0.71650.6835
AUD 0.63860.6136
USD 0.49050.4735

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back to his roots
  2. State works with union
  3. Crash 5 in hospital
  4. Former top cop acquitted
  5. Claims of vote buying tactics
  6. Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka
  7. Clarification
  8. Transportation study
  9. Sex crimes up by 30pc
  10. 13,594 students sit Year 12 examination

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  8. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Families told to relocate Monday (30 Oct)