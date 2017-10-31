Villagers to wait a bit longer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tagicakibau. Picture: FT FILE

VILLAGERS of Tukuraki in the Ba Highlands will have to wait for the next financial year before they are connected to the national electricity grid.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said they had hoped villagers would relocate first before any plans to provide electricity to the area was initiated.

Each house in the newly-relocated village has been equipped with a small solar panel.

Mr Tagicakibau said there were a lot of factors that needed to be considered before they carried out any work.

"There are plans with the State as part of the rural electrification scheme which includes connecting the grid," he said.

"We understand from the plans in this financial year, Tukuraki is not included.

"But I believe it is catered for in the next."

He urged villages to continue to use solar panels before plans to connect the village with electricity begins to materialise.