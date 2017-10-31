BMI conducts free eye treatment for 700

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A doctor from Benevolent Missions International checks the eyes of a student at the Sigatoka Hospital yesterday. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

A TEAM of eye specialists from the US are holding clinics for 700 people from Nadroga-Navosa as part of their annual mission to the country.

The team of 19 from Benevolent Missions International is conducting free eye checks and even handing out free eyeglasses as part of their 10-day trip.

Judy Browman, a co-ordinator with the BMI team said they were expecting to also conduct 80 surgeries during the mission.

"We have been coming to Fiji for the past 17 years and conducting free eye clinics, treatment and surgeries but it is only in the past five years that we have been focused in Sigatoka," she said.

"Everyone in our team looks forward to this trip because of the positive impact we make on the poorest people in Fiji who would not be able to afford high quality eye treatment, medication and equipment."

Ms Browman added that each member of the team paid their own airfare and accommodation and meals were provided free of charge by Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Spa.

Resort general manager Peter Hopgood said he and his team were proud to be associated with BMI.

"This is their fifth year in Sigatoka and in that time they have conducted more than 4000 consultations and most importantly they have restored sight to more than 500 local people in Nadroga-Navosa," he said.